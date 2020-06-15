Code Orange for storms in 20 counties by Tuesday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Monday, a Code Orange warning of heavy downpours and storms, valid from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, in 20 counties, respectively a Yellow Code of atmospheric instability for 17 counties and the Municipality of Bucharest.

According to ANM, in the respective interval in Oltenia, Banat, Crisana and locally in Transylvania and Muntenia there will be intervals with torrential downpours and water quantities of over 40 l/sqm will accumulate and on restricted areas 50 - 80 l/sqm. There will also be wind intensifications, with gusts of over 70-80 km/h, frequent electric discharges and hail.

The ANM states that atmospheric instability will remain at a high level in most parts of the country throughout this week and, depending on the evolution and intensity of meteorological phenomena, will update the warnings issued on Monday.