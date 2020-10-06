Code Orange for storms in areas of Salaj, Bihor counties, Code Yellow for wind in Tulcea

Meteorologists have issued, on Tuesday, new Code Yellow and Code Orange nowcasting alerts for strong winds and storms, respectively, for areas of Dobrogea (southeast), Crisana (northwest) and Transilvania (northwest; center), according to AGERPRES.

The National Weather Administration has also issued, on Tuesday, two Code Yellow warnings for atmospheric instability and heavy rains, in force until Wednesday morning for 39 of 41 of Romania's counties.

The thermal values forecast for Bucharest will drop in comparison with the previous days, and the probability for rains to appear will be higher during the evening and during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Administration's forecast reveals.