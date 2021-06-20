Code Orange warning for heavy showers in 19 counties until Monday morning

The National Meteorological Administration issued new warnings of heavy showers and storms on Sunday and instituted a Code Orange in the eastern, northeastern and southeastern part of the country, and a Code Yellow in the center, in the south and in the north, until Monday, 2:00 hrs.

According to meteorologists, between June 20, from 10:00 hrs to June 21, 2:00 hrs, in Moldova, Dobrogea, northern and eastern Muntenia, as well as in eastern Transylvania, there will be heavy showers, electrical discharges and, in isolation, storms and hail. The water quantities will exceed 40 - 50 l/sq.m. and on restricted areas 60 - 80 l/sq.m.

The counties covered by the Code Orange warning are: Botosani, Suceava, Iasi, Neamţ, Vaslui, Bacau, Galati, Vrancea, Braila, Buzau, Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Prahova, Brasov (east), Harghita, Mures (partially), Bistrita-Nasaud (eastern part).

"Spells of heightened atmospheric instability are expected in the other counties of Transylvania as well," states the ANM.

Also, in the same period of time, in most of Transylvania, in Maramures, locally in Muntenia and in the north part of Oltenia, as well as in the mountains, there will be spells of heightened atmospheric instability. Rainfall will be torrential, there will be electric discharges, wind gusts, storms and hail. In short spells or by accumulation precipitation, the quantities of water will exceed 20 - 30 l/sq.m. and, in isolation, 40 - 50 l/sq.m..

The counties covered by the Code Yellow warning are: Maramures, Satu Mare, Bistrita Nasaud, Salaj, Cluj, Mures (partially), Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Hunedoara, Arges, Valcea, Dambovita, Bucharest, Giurgiu, Teleorman and Caras-Severin.