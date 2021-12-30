Code Yellow for dense fog in Transylvania counties, drizzle and icy roads in Moldavia counties

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow nowcasting on Thursday morning, regarding dense fog in areas in the counties of Cluj, Timis and Harghita, where drizzle and ice can be formed, locally, agerpres reports.

According to the meteorologists, until 10:00, in the depression area of Harghita county, fog will be signalled locally, which will lead to a drop in visibility under 200 meters, isolated under 50 meters, associated with drizzle. The phenomena will favor drizzle or ice, based on the local conditions. Fog will persist until the same time in the lower area of Timis county.A new Code Yellow nowcasting for drizzle and icy roads was issued in four counties in the Moldavia area, available in the following hours.According to the meteorologists, until 11:00, in the lower area of the Bacau and Vrancea counties, locally, there will be drizzle or light rain which will lead to ice. Similar phenomena will occur until the same time in the counties of Galati and Vaslui.Nowcasting is issued for a period of maximum 6 hours, ANM specifies.