Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021

Coletaria.ro aims to grow its team with 40 new employees in 2021, to over 80 employees, based on the evolution of the business, after recording last year a growth of 300% in the number of Romanian employees.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the team growth is part of this year's developing strategy of Coletaria.ro, the company doubling its investments on the Romanian market to 2 million Euro.

"The investments began last year, through a spring opening of the Oradea warehouse and transforming the Bucharest warehouse in a regional hub for serving the clients of Coletaria.ro in the Balkan region, have led to a significant growth of the number of customers and processed packages, thus resulting in a real need of increasing the human resource capacity, especially on the logistical and customer service," the CEO of Coletaria.ro, Alexandr Jeleascov said.

The company aims to consolidate its team on the South and Western areas of Romania, where it already has warehouses and development systems up to code, and aims to hire on segments of logistics, customer service, sales and marketing.

The new employees go through an initial training in order to be familiarized with the company's structure, its services, processes and work equipment, which they will be using in their daily activity, with the purpose of respecting the company's internal policies.

"Coletaria.ro constantly evaluates all risk which the employees could be exposed to and we are taking protective and preventive measures. We are making sure that each employee benefits from information and training regarding health and security within the work place, in accordance with the current legislation. Moreover, in the current context, we added preventive and security measures at the workplace. We are respecting and we are up to code with the recommendations and updates from the WHO (World Health Organization), which we are sending to all our colleagues from the team. Furthermore, we are up to date with the most recent directives adopted by the national or local authorities regarding the current pandemic situation," Jeleascov said.

Coletaria.ro, part of the Packeta group, with the largest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, entered the Romanian market two years ago. Coletaria.ro is a logistical platform and offers online shops the classic solution of delivering packages at home. The online stores can send their packages not only at a national level, but international as well, in all the 27 countries in the European Union, along with the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the Russian Federation, the USA, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.