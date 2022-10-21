Coltesti Citadel of Trascaului Mts., with Citadels' Route, restored with PNRR funding

Coltesti Citadel, from Rimetea, the western Alba County, built in the 13th century, will be rehabilitated and enhanced with funds of over 2.1 million euros, obtained through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), being included in the Route of Citadels, along with Sighisoara, Sarmizegetusa, Oradea and Brasov, announced the Mayor of the Rimetea commune.

The amount accessed through this project on the Citadels Route within the PNRR, whose financing contract was signed this week in Bucharest, is 2.155 million euros."I am certain that the renovation of the citadel will significantly increase the tourist significance of our village," mayor Deak-Szekely Szilard-Levente said.Torockovar in Hungarian, the fortress from Coltesti belonged to the nobles of Trascau. The fortress was built in 1296, as a defense measure following the Tatar invasions of the 13th century. The fortress was first ruined during the peasant war led by Gheorghe Doja (1514), being permanently destroyed, by arson, in 1713, by the Austrian army, led by general Tiege.Through the tourist route dedicated to the fortresses, which includes the Sighisoara Citadel, the Dacian Citadel of Sarmizegetusa, the Oradea Citadel, the Brasovului Citadel and the Coltesti Noble Citadel, the restoration of five fortifications in Romania is desired, in order to promote them in an integrated way with other historical citadels in the circuits which will attract tourists from the country and abroad