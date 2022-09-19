Comedies, dramas and animations at third edition of Nordic Film Festival, September 22 to 25, in Bucharest

The third edition of the Nordic Film Festival, to take place, September 22 to 25, at Cinema Elvire Popesco in Bucharest features comedy, historical and animated films for children, dramas and thrillers, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The program contains 14 multi-award winning feature films with Romanian subtitles through which NordicFF brings to the fore atypical and unique cinematic perspectives, which celebrate the diversity of artistic forms and visions approached by filmmakers from all five Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

"We want the Nordic Film Festival to represent a break from everyday life, an oasis of culture and humanism in a troubled period in Europe. We chose to organize the Nordic Film Festival again because European cultural ties must not cease, and one less film festival would be a real plunge into the abyss in a cultural industry that shows little signs of recovery anyway," said Vlad Rotaru, the artistic director of the event.

The festival is organized with the support of the embassies of the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, the Kingdom of Norway and Sweden and the Consulate of the Republic of Iceland in Romania.

Tickets can be purchased online or directly from the cashier' desk of the Elvire Popesco cinema hall.

NordicFF debuted in February 2018, in Bucharest, being followed in 2019 by two retrospective editions - in Sibiu and Chisinau. The festival returned, in 2020, to Bucharest, on the occasion of the second edition.