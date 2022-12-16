Comirnaty/Omicron can be administered simultaneously or at any interval with another vaccine of National Vaccination Plan

The Pfizer Omicron vaccine adapted to the new strains of coronavirus can be administered simultaneously or at any time interval with another vaccine from the National Vaccination Programme, including the flu vaccine, the Public Health Directorate of Bucharest Municipality (DSPMB) informs in a press release.

According to the DSPMB, the vaccine can be administered to adults and adolescents with a minimum age of 12 years.

The vaccine can be administered at least three months after the most recent dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, that is at least three months after the last dose of the primary vaccination schedule or at least three months after the administration of a booster dose (booster).

"At the level of the Municipality of Bucharest, vaccination with Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is carried out in the offices of family doctors who have a contract with the health centres and in the COVID-19 vaccination centres within the health units," the press release reads. AGERPRES