Commander of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, message of appreciation for Romanian seamen

The head of the NATO Naval Group SNMCMG2, patrolling the Black Sea, passed on a message of appreciation to the crew of Romanian Navy Minesweeper F-29 Lt. Dimitrie Nicolescu, after attending a series of exercises at sea from onboard the Romanian ship, informs the Navy General Staff (SMFN).

According to the quoted source, Captain Alessandro Falcone, Commander of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 embarked on Monday, July 29, aboard the Romanian ship on a new mission to the Black Sea, of the naval group, from the port of Eregli (Turkey).According to military sources, the NATO official closely watched the maneuvers of the departure from the Turkish port, after which he attended a mechanical drill exercise, executed by the Romanian seamen, the NATO SNMCMG2 commander being impressed by the planning, organization and execution of the maneuvers on board, considering that all the sequences were carried out in complete safety, despite severe weather conditions."At the end of the visit, Commander Falcone specified that we have a different technique, but, through the professionalism shown by all the members of the team and through the camaraderie that unites them, they manage to fulfill the missions they have received. Before getting off board, the SNM-2 commander congratulated the Romanian seamen and thanked them for their contribution to the success of the NATO group's mission in the Black Sea," the SMFN shows in a press release.The Navy Minesweeper F-29 returns Wednesday, July 31, to Constanta's base port, at the end of the recent NATO SNMCMG-2 mission, patrolling the Black Sea.