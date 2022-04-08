Commodity Radar to curb bureaucracy and allow monitoring of transportation of high-fiscal risk products

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, at the beginning of the government meeting, that an emergency ordinance on the Commodity Radar is to be adopted, a measure aimed at curbing bureaucracy and allowing the monitoring and reduction of the transportation of high-fiscal risk products, Agerpres reports.

"Today we regulate by emergency ordinance the way in which we implement that measure which is part of the package assumed at the Government level for the modernization and digitisation of the relationship between the Romanian state and the business environment. Thus, the regulated Commodity Radar will come into operation and in this way we consider that the business environment will benefit, in the sense that we reduce the bureaucratic part of the activities and at the same time, at state level, we will have a means of monitoring and reducing everything the transportation of high-fiscal risk products means," said the prime minister.He noted that the implementation of this measure will bring extra money to the state budget. According to the prime minister, the package of economic and social measures to support the business environment and vulnerable citizens will be presented on Monday."We believe that in this way we will be able to bring extra money to the state budget, money that is very necessary for everything meant by the measures we want to implement in the economic and social field. So that on Monday, as we committed ourselves to in the coalition, we can come up with a package of economic and social measures, support for Romania, so that we can continue to back the business environment, protect jobs, vulnerable citizens and mitigate the impact of the aftermath of the crisis generated by the increase in energy, natural gas prices, as well as the impact of the war in Ukraine," said Nicolae Ciuca.