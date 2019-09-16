Representatives of energy companies, representatives of the Government and businessmen participate at the Parliament Palace on Monday in the conference "Romania in flux - Energy of the Future and the Future of Energy," organised within the International Electric and Automation Show 2019, together with Investment Reports.

The organisers want to inform the interested companies, local public authorities and final consumers about the new regulations, business opportunities open to regional interconnectivity, the inherent obstacles, but also the best solutions, the real benefits of reducing energy consumption and advantages brought by the "smart cities" and the adoption of the newest technologies.Thus, the participants in the session "Open Horizons - International Expansion and the Relation between the State and the Industry" will try to answer the following questions: How do Romanian companies succeed in expanding to the European and world markets? Which are the most frequent problems they encounter and how could they overcome them? What are the business opportunities that provide access to regional interconnecting development projects? How can the Romanian state support best the development of international trade?In the next session - "Digital Future: Modernization of the Energy Infrastructure and Adoption of new Technologies," they will have the following questions to answer: How can the state create a stable legislative framework to stimulate investments? Can we hurry the absorption rate of new technologies? How can we integrate more efficiently the clean energy sources? What contribution can the increase in the energy efficiency bring in the protection of the vulnerable environment? What are the next steps towards an intelligent management of energy and advantages promised by the "smart cities"?