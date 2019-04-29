Companies dissolved in Q1 2019 vs Q1 2018 down 13.13pct

The number of companies dissolved in first quarter of 2019 dropped by 13.13pct vs the same period of 2018, to 8.507 units against 9,793 units in 2018, according to data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most of the shutdowns were recorded in Bucharest (1,445) down 25.63pct vs Q1 2018 and in the counties of Constanta (423, plus 4.96pct), Timis (423, minus 19.89pct) and Cluj (382, minus 17.85pct).

As reported to the first quarter of 2018, the highest number of shutdowns were registered in the counties of Caras-Severin (plus 180pct), Braila (plus 101.71pct) and Bistrita-Nasaud (plus 68.32pct), while the counties of Botosani (minus 61.09pct), Neamt (minus 48.40pct) and Hunedoara (minus 47.16pct) recorded the lowest number of shutdowns.

The activity field that recorded most of the shutdowns in January 2019 is "wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicles and bicycles' repairing, counting or 2,597 shutdowns at national level.

AGERPRES