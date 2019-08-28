Company deregistrations up 53 pct over Jan - July 2019

Company deregistrations were 52.87 pct up, at 74,189, in the first seven months of 2019 from the same period of 2018, shows statistical data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most deregistrations - 8,376 companies (11.68 pct more YoY), followed by the counties of Iasi - 4,065 (+108.35 pct), Maramures - 2,791 (+132.58 pct) and Cluj - 2,751 (+33.35 pct).Conversely, the counties with the fewest deregistered businesses were Ialomita - 529 (+55.59 pct from the year-ago period), Covasna - 554 (+57.83 pct) and Harghita - 617 (+4.05 pct).The activity sectors with most company deregistrations were wholesale & retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - with 22,310 struck off companies (+69.85 pct compared to the first 7 months of 2018), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 12,910 (+118.26 pct) and construction - 7,004 (+70.46 pct).As many as 6,382 businesses were deregistered this July, most of them in Bucharest - 993, and in the counties of Cluj - 341, Timis - 271 and Dolj - 260.