CONAF: Economic mission to Republic of Cyprus to strengthen economic and trade cooperation

The delegation of the National Confederation for Women's Entrepreneurship (CONAF) carried out the first economic mission abroad, in the Republic of Cyprus, between September 14-15, in order to promote women's entrepreneurship, the Romanian investment environment and to contributes to the development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to a CONAF release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, during the meeting with the Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry of Cyprus, Natasa Pilides, with the director of trade service, Panayiota Patsali, and the permanent secretary, Marios Panayide, it was agreed to negotiate and sign, until November this year, a Memorandum of Cooperation to lay the foundations for strengthening economic and trade cooperation in areas of common interest.

"We envisage the need to intensify bilateral, economic and trade relations between the two states, given that the Republic of Cyprus is the 4th largest investor in our country. We have identified economic areas of common interest that can stimulate investment growth. (...) The Romanian-Cypriot relations are very good, enhanced by cooperation within the EU, economic cooperation, as well as the existence of a large Romanian community in the Republic of Cyprus," said CONAF President Cristina Chiriac.The program of actions of the CONAF delegation also included meetings with the Minister with the Permanent Secretary / Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kornelios Korneliou, but also with representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Cyprus.The delegation also participated in a round table meeting with Mary Papadopulou, President of BPW Cyprus (Federation of Business Professional Women Cyprus), a counterpart of CONAF. The delegation's program also included a documentary visit to the Alambra factory, the largest halloumi cheese factory, which owns 35% of the market.Romania's ambassador to Cyprus, Dan Mihalache, said that Romania ranks in the top 10 worldwide with the highest percentage of business owned by women, according to the annual study conducted by the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs.According to the quoted source, the delegation also had discussions with the Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on issues related to gender equality and equal opportunities, given the prioritization in the foreign policy strategy of Cyprus of this issue and the projects carried out by the Republic of Cyprus in implementation of UN CS 1325 Resolution for Women, Peace and Security.Last but not least, the discussions with the Minister of Tourism of Cyprus focused on the development strategy in the field, implemented projects and the stimulation of local tourism in the pandemic period, as a model of good practices for Romania. Since May 2021, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus has financed a program through which 35% of the cost of hotel accommodation for Cypriot citizens is borne by the state as a measure to stimulate the sector, according to CONAF representatives.