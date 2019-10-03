Concordia 19 - approximately 500 servicemen of MApN, MAI, SRI, SPP and STS participate in exercise

Approximately 500 servicemen of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Ministry of Interior (MAI), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Guard and Protection Service (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) participate, over October 7-13, in the international exercise Concordia 19, which takes places in several locations in the Covasna and Harghita counties, and in Bucharest.

The inter-institutional training exercise is meant for the troops to develop cooperation relations, as well as to exercise techniques, tactics and procedures, alongside specialized structures from the National Defence, Public Order and National Security System, reads a press release of the Defence Staff sent to AGERPRES on Thursday."The Concordia 19 exercise's activity plan includes a series of sequences involving servicemen from special operations, research, mountain huntsmen, CBRN defence units, civil-military cooperation units, air forces, operational medicine, alongside specialized structure of the MAI, SRI, SPP and STS, with the exercise being based on a fictitious scenario meant for counteracting hostile actions, specific to the hybrid war," specified the said press release.The exercise is coordinated by the Defence Staff.