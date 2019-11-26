 
     
Condolence message sent by Pres. Iohannis to Albanian counterpart Meta following quake

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Tuesday, a message of condolence to his Albanian counterpart, Ilir Meta.

"With profound sadness I found out of the devastating earthquake in your country, that has left in its wake loss of life and hundreds of people injured. In these moments of duress for the Albanian people, I wish to address in my name and in Romania's name condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of speedy recovery for the injured," the president's message shows.

Klaus Iohannis expressed the entire solidarity of Romania with the Republic of Albania and mentioned that our country sent a search and rescue team to the affected areas.

Several buildings collapsed, on Tuesday morning, following the powerful quake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, the epicenter of which was localized in the Adriatic Sea, 34 km northwest of Tirana. The aftermath of the quake, which occurred at 3:54 am local time, rose to 13 dead and over 600 injured.

