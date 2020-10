Consolidated general budget outstanding debt hits 5.7 pct increase in August 2020

Consolidated general budget outstanding debt increased by 5.7 pct in the eighth month of the year, from 256.33 million lei in July to 271.1 million lei in August 2020, according to data published on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).

(1 euro = rd 4.85 lei)

Outstanding debt over 90 days increased by 9.3 pct, from 74.7 million lei to 81.7 million lei. At the same time, arrears of more than 120 days increased by 5.7 pct, from 128.6 million lei in July 2020 to 136 million lei in August, and the more than 360 days increased easily, to 53.4 million lei, from 53 million lei.

In local budgets, outstanding debt increased by 8.8 pct, from 222.82 million lei in July to 242.48 million lei in August.

In the 'state and autonomous budget' chapter, arrears decreased from 33.51 million lei in July to 28.61 million lei in August. Debts over 90 days decreased by 37 pct, to 6.3 million lei, and more than 360 days increased from 12.9 million lei to 13.2 million lei.