Constanta Hospital fire investigated as culpable homicide case (sources)

A fire that broke out on Friday at the intensive care unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta is being investigated as a culpable homicide case, judicial sources tell AGERPRES.

According to them, an investigation team went to the scene coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office with the Constanta Tribunal.

Several people died in the fire, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.As many as 113 people were hospitalised on Friday morning at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta, including ten at the intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health announced. "First information from the Emergency Management Operational Centre shows that this morning a number of 113 people were hospitalised in the healthcare facility, including ten at ICU," said the ministry.According to it, all patients were to be transferred to the Constanta County Emergency Hospital, the Pulmonology Hospital and an emergency mobile hospital.