Constanta: Installations created by 20 young artists, exhibited on the seafront in Ovidiu

Several art installations, created by 20 young artists within the International Program in Scenography, will be exhibited on Saturday on the seafront in Ovidiu, the exhibition entitled Metamorphoses emphasizing circularity in art, creative recycling or upcycling, the organizers said.

According to them, it is about four works done within 5 days by the 20 young scenographers, designers and architects, under the guidance of four mentors, scenographers of international renown - Carmencita Brojboiu (Romania), Jean-Guy Lecat (France), Helmut Sturmer (Germany, Romania) and Nic Ularu (Romania, USA).

"Having a multidisciplinary and performative character, the installations both emphasize approaches that highlight concepts of circularity in art, creative recycling or upcycling, in a context that forces us to be more and more aware of the repercussions of our actions on the environment. The opening invites to a dialogue about responsibility and sustainability in art, about how resources can be harnessed and reused, including what we would call trash, what ways to neutralize the carbon footprint we can find, especially in the production of art, decorations and events. In addition to the four scenography installations of the young participants, the opening will also include a photography exhibition signed by Sorin Florea, entitled Metamorphoses, and a performative installation of sculptural costumes made of recycled materials, entitled Ambalaj, signed by Cristina Milea, UNITER award-winning scenographer and promoter of of the upcycle art platform, sarlatan.ro," shows a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The opening of the exhibition will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 19:00, on the seafront in Ovidiu, where the works "Witness", "Untitled", "Environment" and "Tomis" will be on display, Agerpres informs.

The International Program in Scenography is dedicated to students and graduates of the faculties of art, design, architecture or scenography, interested in international collaboration and exploring the relationships between art, nature, culture, body.

The event is organized by the Constanta State Theater, the Ovidiu City Hall and the "Andrei Muresanu" Theater from Sfantu Gheorghe, with the support of the AFCN, the Constanta County Council and several partners. AGERPRES