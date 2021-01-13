Constitutional Court: Law on state social insurance budget amendment on 2020, unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday upheld the Government's referral to the law on the correction of the state social insurance budget for 2020, establishing that the normative act is unconstitutional, sources from the CCR told AGERPRES.

In mid-October last year, the Executive referred the matter to the CCR for the purpose of exercising the prior constitutional review of the Law for the approval of OUG 136/2020 - the correction of the state social insurance budget for 2020.

The Executive argued in its referral to the CCR that Parliament had ignored the predictability requirements of the law and the prospects for the evolution of the situation of the consolidated budget and the general economy, with the consequence of affecting the principle of legal security.

"The distortion of budgetary construction, by introducing expenditure without a real basis in the level of revenue, has as its end economic degradation, with negative impact on the standard of living of all citizens, including the presumed beneficiaries of these expenditures. At the same time, the management of the current economic context requires a realistic reporting on the international economic situation caused by the pandemic and maximum caution in maintaining budgetary balances for the benefit of all citizens," the Government said.