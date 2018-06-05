Constitutional Court of Romania notifies Venice Commission regarding 'virulent' attacks against it

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) announced on Tuesday that it had notified the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the Venice Commission and the President of the Conference of European Constitutional Courts in connection with the virulent attacks against the CCR, through which certain representatives of some public authorities and parliamentary parties have discredited and delegitimized the authority of the institution.

"The plenum of the Constitutional Court of Romania on Tuesday voted unanimously, in the presence of all its members, notifying the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) and the President of the Conference of European Constitutional Courts in connection with the virulent attacks launched against the Constitutional Court, through which certain representatives of some public authorities and parliamentary parties have discredited and delegitimized the authority of this fundamental institution of the state - the guarantor of the supremacy of the Constitution - questioning the binding nature of its decisions, with urges addressed to the population and the president of the state not to observe and not to implement the Constitutional Court's Decision No. 538 of May 30, regarding the request for the settlement of the legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Minister of Justice on the one hand and the President of Romania on the other hand, and between the Romanian Government and the President of Romania in subsidiary, request formulated by the Government's prime minister,'' reads a CCR release issued on Tuesday for AGERPRES.The quoted source states that the Constitutional Court's plenum considered that "these actions are likely to endanger democracy, the rule of law and the functioning of constitutional justice."