Constitutional Court rules unconstitutional law granting integrity agency staff 25pct bonus.

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law that gave the National Integrity Agency (ANI) staff a 25% salary bonus for neuropsychic overstrain was adopted in violation of the bicameralism principle, told Agerpres.

According to a CCR press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court judges admitted the unconstitutionality objection formulated by MPs belonging to the parliamentary group of the Save Romania Union (USR) and unaffiliated MPs and found that the law amending Annex No. I of Framework Law 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds is unconstitutional.