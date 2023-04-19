Construction volume goes up 9 pct over January - February 2023

The volume of construction works over January - February 2023 was 9 percent higher year-over-year in unadjusted terms, mainly due to growth in capital repair and new construction works, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Wednesday.

According to official statistics by structural elements, capital repair works advanced 19.5 percent in the reporting period, new construction works rose by 13.1 percent, while current maintenance and repair works dropped 6.6 percent, told Agerpres.

By construction objects, the volume of engineering works increased by 21 percent, that of non-residential buildings picked up 3.6 percent, while the volume of residential buildings dropped 1.3 percent.