 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Construction works go up by 0.4% during first 9 months (INS)

https://www.facebook.com/SaintGobainRO
fabrica, arhitect, construcții

The volume of construction works has gone up, as gross series, by 0.4%, during the first 9 months of the year, when comparing to the data registered for the same period of 2020, according to the information published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

During the interval of January 1 - September 30, 2021, as gross series, by structure elements, there was an increase in new construction works by 9.4%, while there were drops registered in capital repair works (-21.7%) and for maintenance and current repairs (-12.8%).

Furthermore, by construction objects, there was an increase of 27.8% in residential buildings. Instead, non-residential buildings and engineering constructions have gone down by 9.3%, 5.8% respectively.

According to the quoted source, during the first 9 months of the current year, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, the volume of construction works has gone up, as adjusted series and based on the number of working days and seasonality, by 0.3%, trend which was highlighted by new construction works (+8.1%). On the other hand, capital repair works and maintenance and current repairs have gone down by 19.1%, 11.8% respectively.

Furthermore, by construction objects, there was an increase recorded in the case of the residential buildings (+20.8%), while the non-residential buildings and engineering constructions recorded a 8.5% drop, 3.7% respectively.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.