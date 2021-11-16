Construction works go up by 0.4% during first 9 months (INS)

The volume of construction works has gone up, as gross series, by 0.4%, during the first 9 months of the year, when comparing to the data registered for the same period of 2020, according to the information published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

During the interval of January 1 - September 30, 2021, as gross series, by structure elements, there was an increase in new construction works by 9.4%, while there were drops registered in capital repair works (-21.7%) and for maintenance and current repairs (-12.8%).

Furthermore, by construction objects, there was an increase of 27.8% in residential buildings. Instead, non-residential buildings and engineering constructions have gone down by 9.3%, 5.8% respectively.According to the quoted source, during the first 9 months of the current year, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, the volume of construction works has gone up, as adjusted series and based on the number of working days and seasonality, by 0.3%, trend which was highlighted by new construction works (+8.1%). On the other hand, capital repair works and maintenance and current repairs have gone down by 19.1%, 11.8% respectively.Furthermore, by construction objects, there was an increase recorded in the case of the residential buildings (+20.8%), while the non-residential buildings and engineering constructions recorded a 8.5% drop, 3.7% respectively.