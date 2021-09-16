Construction works increase 4.4% in first seven months of the year (official data)

The volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 4.4%, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the data recorded in the same period of 2020, according to information published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, agerpres reports.

Between January 1 and July 31, 2021, as a gross series, by structural elements, there was an increase in new construction works by 12.7%, while decreases were registered in overhaul repair works (-14.3%) and for current maintenance and repairs (-9%).

Also, on construction objects, there was an increase of 28% in residential buildings. In contrast, non-residential buildings and engineering constructions decreased by 3.6% and 1.6%, respectively.According to the quoted source, in the first seven months of the current year, compared to the similar period of 2020, the volume of construction works increased, as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, by 3.1%, a trend highlighted in new construction works (+10%). On the other hand, overhaul repairs and current maintenance and repairs decreased by 12.8% and 9.2%, respectively.At the same time, by construction objects, there was a jump in the case of residential buildings (+19.1%), but in non-residential buildings and engineering constructions there were decreases by 4% and 0.7%, respectively.Compared to the period July 2021 - June 2021, the volume of construction works decreased, as a gross series, by 5.8%, as well as by 3.6% as an adjusted series. In both cases, the decrease was determined by the activities at the capital repair works (-14.6% and -10.2% and the new construction works (-5.8% and -4.6%).In addition, on construction objects, there were decreases as follows: non-residential buildings (-16.9%, as gross series, respectively -16.8%, as adjusted series).INS data show that, in July 2021 compared to July 2020, the volume of construction works decreased as a gross series (-2.4%), but increased as an adjusted series (+0.3%).