Construction works volume up 12.2pct in January-October 2023

The volume of construction works increased by 12.2pct in the first ten months of the year, as gross series,, compared to the similar period of the previous year, and by 12.5pct as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonally, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Wednesday.

By construction sector, increases occurred in the capital repair works sector (+18.2pct), new construction works (+12.8pct) and current maintenance and repair works (+8.1pct). In terms of types of constructions, increases were seen in engineering constructions (+30.7pct) and in non-residential buildings (+1.7pct). On the opposite side of the scale, residential buildings decreased by 7.2pct.

According to the INS, the volume of construction works increased by 12.5pct, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, an increase that was especially higher in the capital repair works sector (+20.6pct), new construction works (+12.8pct) and the current maintenance and repair works sector (+7.6pct). By types of constructions, increases occurred in engineering constructions (+30.8pct) and in non-residential buildings (+1.7pct). On the opposite side of the scale, residential buildings decreased by 6.4pct.

In October 2023, compared to the previous month, the volume of construction works increased by 11.2pct, as gross series, growth highlighted in the maintenance and current repairs sector (+27.7pct), capital repair works (+7.9pct) ) and new construction works (+6.7pct) sectors.

By types of constructions, there were increases recorded in engineering constructions (+13.0pct), non-residential buildings (+10.1pct) and residential buildings (+7.4pct).

According to the INS, the volume of construction works increased by 3pct as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, due to the significant increase in current maintenance and repair works (+12.1pct) and in new construction works (+1.3pct). Capital repair works decreased by 2.6pct.

Also, in terms of types of constructions, the volume of construction works increased for non-residential buildings (+7.2pct), engineering constructions (+4.0pct) and residential buildings (+2.6pct).

The volume of construction works increased by an overall 10.7pct In October 2023, compared to October 2022. By construction sector, increases were recorded in current maintenance and repair works (+17.3pct) and in new construction works (+11.0pct). On the opposite side of the scale, capital repair works decreased by 4.7pct.

In terms of types of constructions, increases were recorded in engineering constructions (+23pct) and in non-residential buildings (+3.2pct). Residential buildings decreased by 7.1pct. The volume of construction works increased by a total of 7.6pct as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality. In terms of types of construction, there were increases recorded in the current maintenance and repair works sector (+13.3pct) and in new construction works (+7.8pct). On the opposite side of the scale, capital repair works decreased by 6.3%.