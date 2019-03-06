Consul Hans E. Tischler: German companies feel good in Transylvania, want to stay

German Consul Hans E. Tischler said on Thursday that the German investors in Transylvania intend to maintain their businesses because they feel good here.

Hans E. Tischler said he visits very often German companies in all of Transylvania and finds that German companies still feel good here and want to stay.

According to the cited source, over the past 12 years, German firms have created hundreds of thousands of jobs in Transylvania.

"Since 2007, increasingly more German companies have been established here that have provided high-quality, technologically-advanced jobs. A lot has been invested in research, development and several hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created," said Consul Hans E. Tischler.

The Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu would further like "investors to find good conditions to keep these ties and develop them."

German companies were threatening to cut back business or abandon it, following a decision to raise the minimum wage in November 2018.

"In the last four years, the minimum wage has doubled, without productivity being able to keep pace with these increases. To ensure that wage rise is also linked to productivity growth, it is particularly important for German companies in Romania that the Romanian Government invest massively and urgently in vocational and university education as well as in infrastructure projects. However, it is still imperative that the Government create stable and economically sustainable framework conditions for the economic environment. (...) Therefore, we advocate for a close correlation between wage increases and increased labor productivity," a release from the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry read in November 2018.