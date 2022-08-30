Consultancy contract to reduce Black Sea coastal erosion

The Dobrogea-Littoral Drainage Basin Administration (ABADL) initialed a two-year contract with engineering and consultancy service provider Egis for the provision of consultancy for the management of the execution of the project "Reducing coastal erosion, Phase II (2014-2020)," Egis said in a release.

"This coastal zone protection project represents the second stage of the measures put in place by Romania to protect the Black Sea shore against both anthropogenic and natural erosion, which has significantly impacted the coast over the years and continues to do so. The coastal area is shrinking at a rapid rate, as prove various complex studies that have shown that in certain locations the annual recession caused by the shoreline disintegration is of up to 2 m per year. Alone the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve has lost more than 2,400 hectares (at an approximate rate of 80 hectares/year) in the last 35 years. Erosion affects coastal ecosystems and causes loss of valuable land with a high social and economic impact," Egis representatives say, told Agerpres.

The project provides for practical actions to prevent the degradation of the coastal zone on a length of 30.54 km, starting with the Edighiol and Periboina dams, and continuing with the areas Mamaia, Tomis, Agigea, Eforie, Costinesti, Olimp, Jupiter-Neptun, Balta Mangalia-Venus-Aurora, Mangalia-Saturn, up to the 2 Mai resort.

The actions consist of the installation of submerged hydro-technical structures, shore consolidation, beach extension and remodeling, along with the implementation of an integrated program to support long-term operation and maintenance and environmental monitoring.

The project is co-financed through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program for the programming period 2014 - 2020, and the expected benefits consist of the revitalization of the Danube Delta and marine ecosystems, the protection of social and economic activities, the protection of the Black Sea coast historical sites, and the improvement of beach leisure sites.