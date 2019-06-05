Consultations at Cotroceni/Half of national minority MP group minorities would vote for censure motion

The leader of the national minority parliamentary group, Varujan Pambuccian, said on Wednesday that about half of the members of this group would vote in favour of a no-confidence motion.

"As you know, our group is made up of different organisations, each one of us represents a different organisation. There is still the idea with the public that it is like a party group; not at all, I for example it is useless for me to tell Dragos [Gabriel Zisopol], how to vote, because he will wants as he pleases. I will never put Dragos on the list of the Hellenic Union. I will never vote for Dragos, because that would me voting for me. And hence, there are not among us the same rules that exist within a party. From that point of view, my prediction - we have not discussed this issue yet in the group meeting - but it will probably be the group divided into about two equal halves. At least that is what I believe right now if I have to take an educated guess,' Pambuccian told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Early in the day, the delegation of the national minority parliamentary group participated in talks with President Klaus Iohannis, to which parliamentary parties were summoned to establish "guidelines for the implementation of the May 26 national referendum."