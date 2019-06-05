Consultations at Cotroceni/PSD suggests parliamentary group be set up to amend Constitution

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, also the acting national chair of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats suggested President Klaus Iohannis at their consultations on Wednesday that a working group be set up at parliamentary level for the revision of the Constitution. She pointed out that they do not support a referendum for the revision of Constitution being held at the same time with another ballot.

"I suggested to President Iohannis the formation of a group at parliament level, led by Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, to discuss with all political parties, because there is a need for consensus, we need two thirds to put into practice these objectives and to make this group operational as soon as possible, so that we may take the first steps for the constitutional revision to be put into practice as soon as possible. We want, at the same time, the referendum not to be tied in with an election, because that would violate the recommendations of the Venice Commission," Dancila said after PSD delegation's talks with President Klaus Iohannis.