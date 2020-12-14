Consultations in Cotroceni / Barna: We are optimistic about real chance for center-right majority

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance co-chairman Dan Barna on Monday said that, following the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the alliance is optimistic regarding the chances of establishing a stable and balanced center-right majority, according to AGERPRES.

"We conveyed to the president the consistent position of USR PLUS. It was a message in which we expressed our expectation and decision to enter a coalition through which to build, not to make another improvisation similar to those of the past 30 years. It was a message in which we said very clearly that it is important that this coalition, which will be formed in the next period - and we are sending this message - we are very optimistic that we will reach a solution. After the consultations today, we are optimistic that there is a real chance for Romania to have a stable and balanced center-right majority. This was the message I sent. It is important for this coalition not to be one for six months, for a year, but a coalition with the potential to govern Romania for four years and to make those very important reforms," said Dan Barna.