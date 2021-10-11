Consultations in Cotroceni / President Iohannis talks with the PSD delegation

President Klaus Iohannis talks, on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace with the PSD delegation, during consultations with parliamentary parties and formations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister.

The PSD delegation consists of the party's chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, the general secretary, Paul Stanescu, and three representatives of the local administration.

"I would like to announce that we are going to Cotroceni out of respect for the presidential institution, being the most important institution of the Romanian state, not out of respect for those who created this political crisis. I will go accompanied by the general secretary of the party, Paul Stanescu, but also by three young people from local administrations, for the president to see that they are not frustrated that they are from PSD. They are frustrated with why Romanians suffer in their administrations and there will be big problems in the coming period with the schools and hospitals they have under their subordination. We are also going with the PSD plan to fight the health crisis of eight months ago, which is topical also now. And we will go also with the 10 short-term proposals that PSD has, so that the Romanian capital and the population overcome these months, this winter," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.

Previously, the head of state had consultations with PNL.

After the discussions with PSD, the head of state is to receive the USR, AUR, UDMR delegations and the national minorities represented in the Parliament, Agerpres informs.