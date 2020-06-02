Continental will invest 33 million euro to expand research-development center in Timisoara

Continental has started works to expand the research and development center in western Timisoara, the planned investment in the new building being 33 million euro, according to a release of the company sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

The building was designed for a capacity of over 1,700 seats, as well as a complete area for testing and validation of products of the company. The total built surface will be over 26,000 square meters, and the works will be completed until April 2021.

"Technologies efficient from the point of view of the environment and which are socially accepted are the key ingredients for healthy mobility. Zero accidents, zero emissions and zero stress, due to smart connectivity: this helps make our innovative technologies. All these are the work of our engineers and IT&C specialists in the engineering center in Timisioara," said Christian von Albrichsfeld, head of country Continental Romania.

The directions in which the company conducts intensive activity are the development of innovative software and hardware solutions for car interiors, safety, engines and transmissions, as well as navigation systems and instruments for future vehicles and commercial vehicles.