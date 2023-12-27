Contraband cigarettes, smuggled by 3 Bulgarian women, discovered by service dog Ebasa at Henri Coanda Airport

More than 4,000 packs of contraband cigarettes were discovered on Tuesday at the Bucharest Henri Coanda Otopeni International Airport, with the help of the dog Ebasa, the Romanian Border Police informs, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

The cigarettes were found in the luggage of three women with Bulgarian citizenship, who were trying to smuggle them into Romania, agerpres reports.

The source specifies that the border police and customs workers decided, based on the risk analysis, to carry out a thorough check on the women's checked luggage. Following the checks, with the help of the service dog Ebasa, numerous packs of cigarettes were discovered in several large suitcases.

"As a result of the check, 4,050 packs of cigarettes (81,000 cigarettes), various brands, were found. Therefore, the entire amount of cigarettes was seized by the customs authority," the release states.In this case, the Prosecutor's Office next to the Buftea Court were to be notified, in order to carry out investigations regarding the crime of smuggling