Cooperation agreement between CNCAN and US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, approved by Government

The Government approved, through a memorandum, the signing of the Agreement between the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities in Romania (CNCAN) and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on the exchange of technical information and cooperation in the field of nuclear security.

"It is about the extension of an agreement concluded in 2017, and at the governmental level the cooperation in the nuclear field was regulated by the provisions of the Cooperation Agreement between the Romanian Government and the US Government regarding the peaceful applications of nuclear energy," Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru told a Wednesday's press conference at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.

Based on this agreement, he added, the cooperation between the two regulatory bodies, respectively CNCAN and US NRC, was also decided, which signed in 2001 the first bilateral Agreement on the exchange of information and cooperation in the nuclear field.

"CNCAN has benefited from free technical assistance, but at the same time, of course, it needs to adapt its regulatory framework to introduce low-power modular reactors. You are already aware of the efforts that the Government is making to increase the capacity to produce electricity by means of these low-power modular reactors, so that the instrument of cooperation with the U.S. partner will be finalized in the shortest possible time," explained Carbunaru.