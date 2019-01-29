Cooperation between security forces in Qatar and IGPR - discussed by Qatari delegation

Identification of cooperation possibilities between the specialized structures of the Romanian police and the security forces of Qatar, as well as their participation in specialized courses organised by the IGPR were among the topics included on the agenda of a Qatari delegation.

"First deputy general inspector of the Romanian police, quaestor Victor Wili Apreutesei, chaired a working meeting with a delegation from Qatar, at the headquarters of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police. The purpose of the visit was represented by the identification of cooperation possibilities between the specialized structures of the Romanian Police and security forces of Qatar," reads a release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) on Tuesday sent to AGERPRES.

According to this source, the guests voiced hope in the development of a good cooperation with the Romanian Police and voiced their desire of carrying out common exercises, especially from the perspective of the organisation by the Qatar state of the 2022 World Cup.

"In his turn, the first deputy general inspector of the Romanian Police, Victor Apreutesei thanked the Qatari police officers for their visit and interest, while voicing their trust in a good cooperation," reads the release.

Participating in the meeting were also, on behalf of the Romanian police, specialists from the Service for Interventions and Special Actions, the Central Intelligence Unit, the Operational Center, the Directorate for European Affairs, International Missions and Relations and the Human Resources Management Department, who had succinct presentations of the activity of the structure they belong to.

"The Qatari delegation, led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Mesfer Hamad Alshahwani, the head of the Lakwiya Internal Security Training Department, is paying a working visit to Romania from January 27 to February 1.