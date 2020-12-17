 
     
Coronavirus/107 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs., death toll reaches 13,969

covid 19 coronavirus

As many as 107 people infected with the novel coronavirus - 57 men and 50 women - have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 13,969, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

One death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 15 in the age category 50-59 years, 26 in the age category 60-69 years, 37 in the age category 70-79 years and 28 in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 100 of the deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities, for two no medical record was recorded, and for five others no comorbidities have been reported to date.

