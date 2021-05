As many as 8,083 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,214 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday.

Per total, 26,133 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 8,062 are in institutional isolation on Romanian territory, the GCS said.

Moreover, 49,189 people are in quarantine at home and 133 are in institutional quarantine, agerpres.ro confirms.