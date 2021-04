A number of 13,748 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,496 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

In total, 64,525 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,675 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 49,003 people are in quarantine at home and 102 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.