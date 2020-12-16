Coronavirus/ 164 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hrs., death toll hits 13,862

As many as 164 people infected with the novel coronavirus - 112 men and 52 women - have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 13,862, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 20-29 years, one death in the 30-39 age category, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 38 deaths in the 60-69 age age group, 60 age deaths 70-79 years and 46 deaths in the over 80 age category.

According to the GCS, 158 of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had a medical record, for five deceased patients no comorbidities were recorded, and no medical history has been reported for one deceased patient to date.

Some 11,977 people with COVID-19 are admitted in health care facilities, including 1,267 in intensive care, the GCS reports.

On Romania's territory, 43,109 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 11,298 are in institutional isolation. Also, 66,541 people are in quarantine at home and 124 in institutional quarantine.