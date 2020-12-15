Coronavirus/204 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 13,698

A number of 204 people - 133 men and 71 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll reaching 13,698, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Of the total number of deaths, two deaths were recorded in the age group 20-29 years, two in the age category 30-39 years, two in the category 40-49 years, 21 in the category 50-59 years, 58 in the 60-69 years category, 64 in the 70-79 years category and 55 deaths in people aged over 80 years.

190 of the registered deaths were in patients who presented comorbidities, for two deceased patients no comorbidities were registered, and for 12 no comorbidities have been reported so far.