Coronavirus: 2,620 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed from 7,704 tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 2,620 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 7,704 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Monday, 618,429 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

At the same time, 543,341 patients were declared cured.

To date, 4,726,466 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 7,704 were carried out in the last 24 hours, 5,315 based on case definition and medical protocol and 2,389 - upon request.

A further 104 deaths (65 men and 39 women) were recorded in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the GCS says.

Of these, five deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, ten in the age category 50-59 years, 24 in the age category 60-69 years, 32 in the age category 70-79 years and 33 in over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 101 deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities, and for three patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.

As many as 9,957 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,197 are in intensive care, the source says.

On the territory of Romania, 35,604 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,594 are in institutionalized isolation.

In addition, 54,874 people are in quarantine at home and 65 in institutionalized quarantine.

As many as 344 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the retesting.

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 4,677 fines worth 1,005,900 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus remained at 7,044, and the number of deaths at 128, announced on Monday the GCS.