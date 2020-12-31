Coronavirus/ 5,152 fines worth 1,048,500 RON in past 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement handed 5,152 criminal fines worth 1,048,500 RON, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, the competent structures of the Police drew up on Wednesday two criminal files for hindering the combat of diseases, a deed punishable under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.