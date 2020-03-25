 
     
Coronavirus: 6,016 people in institutionalized quarantine, 96,055 in self-isolation

The Strategic Communication Group informs on Wednesday that there are 6,016 people in institutionalized quarantine in Romania for whom testing is carried out to find out if they test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Another 96,055 people are in isolation at home and are under medical supervision.

The authorities state that "these figures regarding the quarantined and isolated persons do not include the figures regarding the situation in Bucharest municipality," for which updates will be communicated "as soon as possible".

Moreover, to date, at national level, as many as 14,466 tests have been processed, of which 646 in private medical units.

