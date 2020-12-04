Coronavirus/8,062 new cases of COVID-19, 35,467 tests in past 24 hrs., 1,275 patients in ICUs

A total of 8,062 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 35,467 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

To date, 500,273 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

As many as 390,212 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,205,480 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 35,467 were carried out in the last 24 hours: 23,340 based on case definition and medical protocol and 12,127 upon request.

As many as 12,940 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,275 are in intensive care, the GCS reported on Friday.

On Romania's territory, 45,133 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 12,138 are in institutionalized isolation.

Moreover, 78,655 people are in quarantine at home and 64 in institutional quarantine.