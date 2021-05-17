Coronavirus: All counties and the Capital remain in green scenario

The capital and all counties of the country are still in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

In Bucharest, the infection rate is 0.94 cases per thousand inhabitants, down compared to the previous day, when there was an incidence of 1.06 cases per thousand inhabitants.

According to GCS, the areas with the most cases newly confirmed by COVID-19 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 49, Cluj - 36, Brasov - 28.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 2, Salaj - 2, Mehedinti - 3, Giurgiu - 3.

In the last 24 hours, 392 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.