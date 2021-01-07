Coronavirus / Bucharest - 105,702 cases with SARS-CoV-2 since beginning of pandemic, highest in country

The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, since the beginning of the pandemic until Thursday, in Bucharest - 105,702 and in the counties of Cluj - 31,231 and Iasi - 28,398, according to the data sent on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The counties with a large number of reported cases are Timis - 27,447, Constanta - 27,264, Brasov - 26,093, Ilfov - 25,315 and Prahova - 24,486.

Until now, in Romania, there were 658.958 cases confirmed with the novel coronavirus. Furthermore, 591.596 patients were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,951 new cases with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 31,393 tests made at the national level.