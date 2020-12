The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded until now in Bucharest - 87,368, and in the counties of Cluj - 26,220 and Iasi - 24,107, according to data sent, on Tuesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Counties with a high number of cases are Constanta - 23,063, Brasov - 22,546, Timis - 22,532 and Prahova - 22,036.