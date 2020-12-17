Coronavirus/ Bucharest: - 89,398 COVID-19 infections since pandemic start; followed by Cluj, Iasi counties

The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and up to now, in Bucharest - 89,398 and in the counties of Cluj - 26,473 and Iasi - 24,611, according to data sent, on Thursday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The counties with a high number of cases are Constanta - 23,585, Brasov - 23,070, Timis - 23,047 and Prahova - 22,443.

Following tests done at the national level, a number of 5,697 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported over the last bulletin.