Coronavirus/ Bucharest, almost 60,000 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova

coronavirus

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 59,712 and in the counties of Cluj - 19,081, Iasi - 17,742, Timis - 17,315, Prahova - 17,158, Brasov - 16,993, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

As many as 14,010 cases were registered in Constanta County, followed by the counties of Ilfov - 13,063, Bihor - 12,724, Sibiu - 12,600, Suceava - 12,300, Bacau - 11,974 and Arges - 11,998.

As of Sunday, 422,852 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 296,844 people were declared cured.

